Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.6% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 288,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $690.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

