Aristides Capital LLC Grows Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 43.3% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -118.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

