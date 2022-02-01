Aristides Capital LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Aristides Capital LLC cut its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 77,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

BSM stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. 372,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

