Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 86.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,938 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 329,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. 6,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,800. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

