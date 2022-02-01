Aristides Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JRSH. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jerash Holdings (US) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

JRSH traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,546. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

