Aristides Capital LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,600 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 0.6% of Aristides Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $544,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.16. 116,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,930,853. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

