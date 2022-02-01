Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

ONEOK stock opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

