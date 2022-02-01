Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $476.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $608.88. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.69 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

In related news, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total transaction of $495,506.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

