Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.51 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 568,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 253,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.