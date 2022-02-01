Arizona State Retirement System Sells 394 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.