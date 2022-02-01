Arizona State Retirement System Sells 481 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,113,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,725,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 155,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy stock opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

