Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arkema from €134.00 ($150.56) to €136.00 ($152.81) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €123.00 ($138.20) to €120.00 ($134.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.68.

Get Arkema alerts:

ARKAY opened at $147.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.67 and its 200 day moving average is $134.84. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $105.70 and a fifty-two week high of $152.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arkema will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.