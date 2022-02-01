Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHH opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

