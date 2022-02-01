Arosa Capital Management LP Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 1.7% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 16.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 334,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,537,396. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.