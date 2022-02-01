Arosa Capital Management LP Purchases 55,000 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 122.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $1,204,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,730. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.