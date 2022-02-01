Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 906,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,720 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Realogy were worth $15,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Tilden Park Management I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Tilden Park Management I LLC now owns 245,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 125.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,556,000 after purchasing an additional 190,361 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

