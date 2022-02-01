Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $15.13 Million Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Camtek were worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Camtek by 46.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMT opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

