Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 565,752 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,752 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $19,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,038,000 after purchasing an additional 336,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,363,000 after acquiring an additional 361,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,617,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,447,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,480,000 after acquiring an additional 135,950 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

