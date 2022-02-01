Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 34,649 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,649 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Novanta were worth $14,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novanta in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Novanta by 14.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

