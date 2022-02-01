Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,826 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $16,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

