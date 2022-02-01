Arvest Bank Trust Division Purchases 191 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $567,426,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

