Arvest Bank Trust Division Purchases 4,169 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

