Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Position Raised by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,744,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 292,505 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Aspen Group worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 918,090 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $2,464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 517.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at $1,044,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Aspen Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASPU. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

