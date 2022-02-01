Assetmark Inc. Acquires 104 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,051,000 after buying an additional 101,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,576,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,643,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,811,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after buying an additional 161,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $199.91 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

