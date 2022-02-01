Assetmark Inc. Acquires 459 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,579 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

