Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,270,000 after buying an additional 135,753 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 156,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

KRC stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

