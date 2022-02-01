Assetmark Inc. Sells 192 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $674,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,168 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,279. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $217.18 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.34.

VRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.