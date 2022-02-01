Assetmark Inc. Sells 63,735 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,735 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.75.

Shares of BIIB opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.43 and its 200-day moving average is $278.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

