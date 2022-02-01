Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 2,594 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,536.67 ($34.10).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.63) to GBX 2,470 ($33.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.30) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.96) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.25) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,963.50 ($26.40) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,995.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,977.51. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,719 ($23.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.59).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.46) per share. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.67), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($613,328.49). Also, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.13), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,074,519.60).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

