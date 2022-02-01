ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. CJS Securities cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATIP remained flat at $$3.16 on Thursday. 25,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,148. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.