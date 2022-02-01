Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.25. 8,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.86. Atkore has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $118.49.

ATKR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Atkore news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

