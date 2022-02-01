Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

AY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $32.51. 360,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 115.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.