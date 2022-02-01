Attila Market Capitalization Achieves $4.79 Million (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Attila coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Attila has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Attila has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $60,811.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Attila Coin Profile

Attila is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

