AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.
Shares of AudioCodes stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.28. 368,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,024. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in AudioCodes stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.
