Automata Network One Day Volume Tops $5.02 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. Automata Network has a total market cap of $70.86 million and $5.02 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.04 or 0.07151504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,905.51 or 0.99759372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00051936 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00053939 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.