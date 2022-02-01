Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $519,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

