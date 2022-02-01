Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avalon by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avalon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Avalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avalon by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avalon stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. 27,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,460. Avalon has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14.
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.
