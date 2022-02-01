Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avalon by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avalon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Avalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avalon by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalon stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. 27,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,460. Avalon has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

