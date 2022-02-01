Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Up 106.2% in January

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,200 shares, an increase of 106.2% from the December 31st total of 201,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AVNW opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aviat Networks by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 395,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after buying an additional 285,712 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after buying an additional 277,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 176,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 175,785 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

