Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,784,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 48.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,499,000 after acquiring an additional 866,648 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 417.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 884,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 713,671 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 67.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,269,000 after acquiring an additional 634,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 101.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after acquiring an additional 589,693 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.18.

NYSE:DQ opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.45. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

