Aviva PLC Takes Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 79,895 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 670.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,965,000 after buying an additional 1,410,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 1,407.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after buying an additional 1,068,067 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TIGR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $690.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter.

UP Fintech Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.