Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 99.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,985,000 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,647 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,546 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,165,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.87.

Shares of IQ opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. iQIYI’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

