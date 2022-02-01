Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avnet is benefiting from robust demand for its products across Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions. Improvement in Americas also served as tailwind. Its continued focus on boosting Internet of Things capabilities are helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Moreover, cost-saving efforts are aiding profitability. Additionally, Avnet’s expanding partner base is likely to boost top-line growth. Notably, it expects to replace the Texas Instruments revenues with higher-margin revenues by fiscal 2022-end. Also, acquisitions like Witekio and Softweb are positives. However, lower pricing and higher logistics costs amid the pandemic are keeping margins under pressure. A highly leveraged balance sheet is also a headwind. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AVT. TheStreet raised Avnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. Avnet has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avnet will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 52.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

