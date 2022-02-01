AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AXA in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

AXAHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($32.58) to €29.50 ($33.15) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $31.65 on Monday. AXA has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

