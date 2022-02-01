Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

AX opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 536,225 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 299,996 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 420,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 214,805 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,563,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

