B. Riley Cuts Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $17.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GENI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.70.

NYSE GENI opened at $6.48 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,833,000. Institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

