Baader Bank Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DIC. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on DIC Asset in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.90 ($21.24).

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €15.24 ($17.12) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.21. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €13.50 ($15.17) and a 52 week high of €16.84 ($18.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

