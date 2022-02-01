Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Update

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,600 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 374,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Babylon stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 263,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Shares of Babylon stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,890. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49. Babylon has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

