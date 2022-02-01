Bamco Inc. NY Buys 24,063 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,063 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $28,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 9,867.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NVMI stock opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.62 and its 200-day moving average is $113.91. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $149.15.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.