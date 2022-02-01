Bamco Inc. NY Has $25.61 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 413,563 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $25,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

