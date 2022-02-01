Bamco Inc. NY Has $37.05 Million Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,403 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $37,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Cryoport stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYRX. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

